Man dies after being struck by train

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A man is dead after being hit by a train in Buffalo’s Blackrock neighborhood Saturday.
Officials say it happened at the crossing at Amherst and Tonawanda streets around 1:30.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name and age has not been released at this time.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
