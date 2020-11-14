Man dies after being struck by train

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A man is dead after being hit by a train in Buffalo’s Blackrock neighborhood Saturday.

Officials say it happened at the crossing at Amherst and Tonawanda streets around 1:30.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name and age has not been released at this time.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

