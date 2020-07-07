Man dies after stabbing in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in the city Monday night.

It happened around 10:14 p.m.

According to officers, the unnamed 23-year-old victim was walking along the sidewalk between E. 4th and E. 5th streets when he was approached by another man believed to be in his twenties.

After the victim was reportedly stabbed by this man, he was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, where he died due to his injuries.

Police do not believe this attack was random, as it may have resulted from a prior dispute between the victim and a third party.

Police say additional information will be released later on Tuesday.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call (716) 483-7537, or leave an anonymous tip at (716) 483-8477 or the Tips 411 app.

