Man entering homes in the Deveaux neighborhood of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In what’s known as one of Niagara Falls safest neighborhoods, residents are on edge about a man who has been entering houses through whatever open doors or windows he can find, sometimes having a snack, but usually running out as soon as the resident wakes up.

“He’s just been scoping out people, watching them sleep,” said McKoon Avenue resident Mark Morton. “We don’t know if he’s a sex offender or a rapist or what he’s exactly looking for.”

Niagara Falls Police have no indication he has hurt anyone, but they posted on their Facebook page a reminder to lock doors in the Deveaux neighborhood, and be in the lookout for the light skinned black male who’s somewhere between 5′ 9″ and six feet tall and often wears a light brown or tan hooded sweatshirt.

“Last semester, one of our friends woke up with a dude in her room,” said Thomas Kalb, a Niagara University student who lives off campus. “We’re assuming the same guy.”

Niagara Falls Police believe this actually began back in December involving the same man but they believe he actually started entering even more homes in the last couple of weeks on McKoon Avenue.

“About four days ago, he entered my front door,” said Morton “He was going right through the houses. Not sure what he was looking for because I have two boys and my wife and I. He did not take anything. It’s strange but a lot of cases, when they start acting out, sometimes they’ll act out all the way until they get comfortable with what they’re doing.”

Niagara Falls Police have received several tips already, and may be close to an arrest, but any new information is welcomed by detectives by calling (716) 286-4553.