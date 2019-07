BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A judge arraigned a Buffalo man in a hit-and-run that happened more than two years ago.

Prosecutors say Larry Jones, 41, faces charges of assault and leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

Jones was accused of causing a crash on Masten Ave. in Buffalo in June 2017.

The victim, Will Jones, was partially paralyzed.

If convicted, Larry Jones faces up to seven years in prison.