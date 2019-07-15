Man fatally beaten in Rochester

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Rochester are investigating yet another homicide.

Officers were called to Clifford Ave., just north of downtown Rochester, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Once they made it to the scene, they found Jason Wilder, 38, badly beaten and unconscious in the middle of the intersection.

Wilder was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Sunday, police arrested and charged Tiquane Pratt, 27, with murder.

This is just one of a handful of homicides in the Flour City since last week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss