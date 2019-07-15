Man fatally beaten in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Rochester are investigating yet another homicide.

Officers were called to Clifford Ave., just north of downtown Rochester, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Once they made it to the scene, they found Jason Wilder, 38, badly beaten and unconscious in the middle of the intersection.

Wilder was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Sunday, police arrested and charged Tiquane Pratt, 27, with murder.

This is just one of a handful of homicides in the Flour City since last week.