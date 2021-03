BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters say they found a man dead after fighting a fire on Roesch Avenue in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Division Chief Daniel Bossi says when crews arrived, the entire first floor was already consumed by fire. They said they had reports of a person inside, but they could not reach him in time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We’re working to learn the victim’s name and age.