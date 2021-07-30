Man gets 10+ years in prison for conspiring to sell cocaine in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man will spend more than 10 years in prison for conspiring with others to sell cocaine in Buffalo.

According to prosecutors, Antwan Hugley, 42, obtained kilogram bricks of cocaine from Georgia and Texas to distribute in the Buffalo area. This occurred between 2010 and 2016.

A number of times, the FBI seized cocaine from people who bought it from Hugley.

In 2014, prosecutors say Hugley was found to be in possession of a gun while in a vehicle with his wife. He had this gun with him during drug transactions, too, prosecutors say.

The next year, when a bus was entering Canada via the Peace Bridge, authorities searched a bag that had come from Georgia. Inside, it had five kilograms of cocaine.

According to prosecutors, the bag, which belonged to Hugley, was intended for someone in Buffalo. At one point, a Greyhound employee in the city says an unknown man came to pick up luggage, but after he was told “I hope your luggage wasn’t the one with a lot of drugs,” he abruptly walked away.

The following year, Hugley was arrested in Florida. The driver’s license in his possession had his picture, but the name was wrong. Instead, it said Juan Luis Rodriguez-Martinez.

A piece of paper with Rodriguez-Martinez’s social security number, as well as several credit and debit cards with that name were also found.

According to officials, Hugley had a bank account in that name. Nearly $90,000 went in and out of it over the course of about 15 months. Prosecutors say the money was being spent on hotels, planes and rental cars in Texas, Georgia and Rochester.

Hugley pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine; and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking activities.

