BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man will spend 25 years to life in prison after committing a shooting that took the life of a three-year-old boy and injured three adults.

On the night of July 5, 2021, a crowd of people gathered in the courtyard of the Ferry Grider Homes housing complex to watch fireworks. As they were there, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says Jonay Robinson, 27, drove up and Dequan Richardson, 24, got out of the vehicle.

According to authorities, Richardson fired into the crowd, striking four people:

27-year-old man hit in both legs

29-year-old shot in the back

28-year-old shot in the foot

3-year-old Shaquelle Walker, Jr. shot in the head

Walker was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he died due to his injuries four days later.

This past March, Richardson pleaded guilty to murder, criminal possession of a weapon and first and second-degree assault. Robinson, who’s being held without bail, was found guilty of the same charges and also faces 25 years to life in prison when she’s sentenced on June 6.

In a separate indictment, Richardson also pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and unlawfully fleeing a police officer. His sentence in that case will be served concurrently with his sentence in the homicide case.