Man indicted on murder charge after fatal stabbing in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) –A Buffalo man has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder following a stabbing near a mini-mart in the Town of Tonawanda.

Prosecutors say Jevon Gaiter, a 39-year-old man also known as “Animal,” fatally stabbed Mark Bottita, 59, in the area of Tonawanda and Vulcan streets on September 21.

Officials say the attack occurred around 1 a.m.

Afterwards, Bottita collapsed outside of a nearby convenience store and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gaiter will be in court on December 18 for a pre-trial hearing, but for now, he remains held without bail.

If convicted, Gaiter could spend 25 years to life in prison.

