BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Van Gorder Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to the first block of Van Gorder just after 3 a.m. Sunday, where the man had been shot while inside of a vehicle.

He was transported to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.