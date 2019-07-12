Man killed in Chautauqua County crash

(Video courtesy of WNY News Now)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials say one person was killed in a crash in Chautauqua County Friday morning.

According to Ellington Fire Department Chief Stephen Rexford, a semi truck collided with an SUV on Route 83 in Ellington.

New York State police say this happened when the SUV was headed south on the road. It then went over the center line and struck the northbound semi truck.

The SUV driver was found dead in his vehicle after the crash. He was later identified as 23-year-old Ramon Spunaugle, of Conewango Valley.

The truck driver only suffered minor injuries and was taken to UPMC Chautauqua to be evaluated.

No charges are expected in this incident, State police say.