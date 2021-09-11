Man on a mission to play 50 rounds of golf in 50 states — in 50 days tees off in East Amherst

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A golfer is on a mission to play 50-rounds of golf, in 50-states — in 50-days.

Saturday, Clay Phillips stopped by Glen Oak Golf Course in East Amherst.

This is his 19th stop on his tour. Clay says he’s making this trip, to raise money for two organizations, which help give people access to clean water.

“I’ve seen the work of both of them and they are amazing, how they change lives in places like Honduras, in India, Bangladesh, where people spend hours and hours each day going to get clean water and suddenly they have water readily accessible and their entire life changes, their community change,” Phillips said.

OnCore Golf, which sponsored his round in Western New York, is donating $1,000 for the cause.