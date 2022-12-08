BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney.
Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram.
On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on Kepple Street. Ingram died at the scene.
Tyler faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and continues to be held without bail. He is scheduled for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.