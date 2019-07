EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has admitted to speeding and DWI after crashing a vehicle into a house in East Aurora.

On May 7, 22-year-old Cheektowaga resident Kevin Eggert was driving drunk when he lost control and crashed into a house on Knox Rd.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m.

This is Eggert’s first DWI conviction. He could spend up to a year in jail when sentenced in September.