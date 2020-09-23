Man reunited with late wife’s photo after it blew away during Hurricane Sally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Alabama man recovered a priceless photo of his late wife that was lost during Hurricane Sally thanks to help from social media.

“It’s a picture I’ve had of Amy my wife who passed away three years ago from brain cancer – tomorrow … (is) the three year anniversary,” said Scott Christmas. He said the image has been sitting on his dashboard for the last three years.

Last week, Scott stepped out of his Jeep in Fairhope to help family, but Hurricane Sally’s winds were blowing strong.

Scott Christmas has recovered the photo of his wife following Hurricane Sally.

“A big gust of wind came and we had both windows open and it was gone,” said Christmas.

The picture of Amy was sucked out of the Jeep. For days Scott searched the area where it went missing, but had no luck.

“Material things aren’t important except for pictures, especially of loved ones whose time has passed. It was a gut punch,” he added.

It wasn’t until this week when Scott’s friends began tagging him on social media after a couple made a discovery nearby.

“Asking if anybody knew who the owner was of this beautiful woman in the picture and I was shocked. I was in disbelief,” said Christmas.

The photo was wet, but surprisingly it was in good shape. Scott says the photo traveled about 2 miles and was found closer to his home, not where it went missing.

“I told her I just knew you’d always come home to me,” he said.