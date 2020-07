BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt.

They got the call around 10 p.m. on Tuesday to Fisher St.

Investigators say someone shot a man, and his injuries appear to be serious. Paramedics took him to ECMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.