(WIVB) – The man who was shot by Buffalo Police over the weekend as they responded to a mental health call has been charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Willie Henley, 60, of Buffalo, was arraigned virtually from ECMC.

He has been remanded without bail pending the completion of two forensic exams and is scheduled to return on Sept. 30.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.