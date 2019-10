BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 29-year-old man was shot in the legs in Buffalo on Friday night.

Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Main Street.



The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was later and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.