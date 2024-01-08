MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead just a block away from Hard Rock Stadium following a Miami Dolphins game on Sunday night, according to WTVJ.

The Miami Gardens Police Department said a man was shot and killed near a shopping center on NW 27th Avenue overnight. A football game between the Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills ended around 11:15 p.m.

“I just saw a lot of police and a lot of lights,” said one man who witnessed the scene told WTVJ.

Investigators told WTVJ that the victim and some friends were walking through traffic when an argument ensued with the suspect.

The suspect got out of the car, fired several rounds, struck the victim, and fled the scene, according to officers.

Investigators have not shared details about the victim’s identity or if any suspects are in custody.