BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call just before 12:40 a.m. at Geneva Street and Memorial Drive on Buffalo’s East Side.

Detectives say a 57-year-old male was struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.