BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a man on the East Side.

27-year-old Basiel Yarbrough stabbed a 32-year-old Buffalo man multiple times during a fight.

The incident took place just after 1:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Eggert Rd.

Yarbrough is being charged with first-degree assault.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to ECMC and is listed in fair condition.