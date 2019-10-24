Man wanted by Virginia police on child sex charges found in south Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man wanted by police in Virginia for alleged sex crimes involving children was found in south Buffalo.

John Charles Isaacs, 52, was wanted on an indictment warrant accusing him of multiple counts of child rape, forcible sodomy of a child and cruelty to children.

The U.S. Marshals Service says he was charged with engaging in sexual deviant behavior with minors numerous times over several years. Authorities also say he made video recordings of his victims.

On Wednesday, Isaacs was tracked to an apartment in south Buffalo and arrested without incident.

Currently, he’s being held in the Erie County Holding Center, awaiting extradition to Virginia.