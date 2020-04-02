Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man wanted for murder in Georgia has been arrested in Elmira.

Kenneth Green, Jr., 29, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals Task Force following a tip that he was hiding out in Elmira. He’s being held in Chemung County Jail.

According to a U.S. Marshals press release, it’s alleged that Green was one of four suspects in the March 10 shooting death of Donell Graham in Augusta, Georgia. Graham was found shot in his vehicle and died from his wounds after being taken to a hospital.