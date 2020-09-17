Man who attempted to kill Wyoming County Sheriff sentenced to 25 years in prison

(WIVB) – A man who tried to kill the Wyoming County Sheriff is going to prison.

Lynn Michael Hall was sentenced to 25 years in prison- the maximum sentence- for attempted murder Thursday afternoon.

In Dec. 2018, Hall attacked Sheriff Gregory Rudolph who had pulled over to help him.

Sheriff Rudolph spoke at his attacker’s sentencing, saying ” Mr. Hall, I have no doubt you have suffered the majority of your life with mental illness, I’ve seen mental illness in many forms over many years, and I cannot empathize with what you have dealt with like others have.”