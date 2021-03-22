Man who was a passenger in the vehicle that drove through Bailey Avenue police blockade indicted on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man who was a passenger in the vehicle that drove through a police blockade on Bailey Avenue last June has been indicted on a gun charge stemming from that night.

Semaj T. Pigram, 25, of Buffalo, is charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

It’s alleged that investigators recovered a loaded handgun from inside the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from West Seneca in Jan. 2020.

Pigram is scheduled to return on March 29, and his bail was set at $50,000.

If convicted of the charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

The driver of the vehicle, Deyana Davis, was arraigned last week and charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

The third passenger in the vehicle was initially charged, but a grand jury voted to “no bill” the case against him, and the charge against him has been dismissed.