BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who committed a series of bank robberies in South Buffalo will spend two to six years behind bars.
Donald Thie, 60, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree robbery in December. Thie does not have a permanent address.
The District Attorney’s office said the first robbery was more than a year ago, on Dec. 20, 2021. That morning, Thie forcibly took roughly $1,300 in cash from a Seneca Street bank after passing a note to a teller in which he allegedly threatened the use of a “dangerous instrument.”
“The defendant also gestured as if he was in possession of a weapon,” the DA’s office said.
One week later, he did it again, passing a threatening note to a teller at the same Seneca Street bank and taking approximately $1,000 in cash.
About a month after this, officials say Thie robbed a bank on Dorrance Avenue, taking $1,700 after verbally telling a bank teller to give him the money.
Thie was sentenced on Wednesday afternoon. According to the DA’s office prior to the sentencing, he faced up to 21 years in prison.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.