BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who committed a series of bank robberies in South Buffalo will spend two to six years behind bars.

Donald Thie, 60, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree robbery in December. Thie does not have a permanent address.

The District Attorney’s office said the first robbery was more than a year ago, on Dec. 20, 2021. That morning, Thie forcibly took roughly $1,300 in cash from a Seneca Street bank after passing a note to a teller in which he allegedly threatened the use of a “dangerous instrument.”

“The defendant also gestured as if he was in possession of a weapon,” the DA’s office said.

One week later, he did it again, passing a threatening note to a teller at the same Seneca Street bank and taking approximately $1,000 in cash.

About a month after this, officials say Thie robbed a bank on Dorrance Avenue, taking $1,700 after verbally telling a bank teller to give him the money.

Thie was sentenced on Wednesday afternoon. According to the DA’s office prior to the sentencing, he faced up to 21 years in prison.