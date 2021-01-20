Mandela Market completes $145,000 expansion project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A store on Buffalo’s East Side is expanding to provide more options to city residents in a food desert.

Governor Cuomo announced Wednesday that The Mandela Market completed its $145,000 expansion project. The store at 272 East Ferry Stree will add an additional 1,500 square feet of space and will be open 24 hours a day.

“Access to fresh, quality food is critical to the health and prosperity of all communities during these challenging times,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York State is proud to support projects like the expansion of the Mandela Market and the continuing revitalization of Buffalo’s East Side. I congratulate Ahmed Saleh, who works hard every day to provide food to the neighborhood he lives in and loves.”

“Lack of access to fresh food is an injustice,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “We are proud to support the expansion of Mandela Market, which will put healthy food on the table for families in Buffalo’s East Side. Thank you to Mandela Market founder Ahmed Saleh, who is helping lead the way to make our community even stronger.”

The market has been a part of the Buffalo neighborhood since 2007 and a second location was established on Broadway Street in 2018. The store’s owner, Ahmed Saleh, says he undertook the expansion so he could offer his customers healthier foods.

“We are pleased the expansion of our market on East Ferry street is complete and ready to be enjoyed by residents of Buffalo’s East Side. I thank New York State for supporting this opportunity to bring fresh produce, new food options and additional jobs to a neighborhood in need of convenient, affordable and nutritious meal options.”

Governor Cuomo announced the $50 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund in March 2019 as an initiative to spark revitalization of Buffalo’s East Side.

The Mandela Market received $130,000 from Empire State Development as part of the East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund. You can read more about the program here.