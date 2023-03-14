MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Town of Manlius Police arrested a 20-year-old after he allegedly threatened a mass shooting at the Village of Manlius Tops Friendly Markets on social media.

On Saturday, March 11, at 1:39 p.m., police started to investigate a series of Discord posts allegedly made by Zachary Mullen of Jamesville, a 20-year-old male user threatening a mass shooting at the Tops.

Police then executed a search warrant on Mullen’s house where he was arrested for Making a Terroristic Threat, a class D Felony, and a search of his house was conducted where guns and ammunition were located.

An Extreme Risk Order of Protection (ERPO) was sought, granted, and issued to the suspect, prohibiting him from owning or possessing any guns. Manlius Police have seized all his weapons. They said there is no threat to the community.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Mullen has been arraigned. He has since been released. When asked for comment Fitzpatrick said he is “Very concerned because of the selection of the site and because of the racial threats he made.”