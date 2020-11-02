Manna Culinary Group celebrates one year at Northland Training Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo is recognizing a restaurant for its contributions to the East Side.

This past weekend marked one year of the Manna Culinary Group at the Northland Training Center.

The restaurant replaced GiGi’s, which had to close because it couldn’t keep up with the demand.

“We’re not a soul food restaurant, we cook for the soul,” said Chef Dale Holt. “We’re very excited about the presentation of food and to be of a facility here at Northland, we have this opportunity to touch many lives.”

Chef Holt says Manna will always be there for everyone.