Mannheim Steamroller to perform at Shea’s in time for the holidays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mannheim Steamroller is coming to Buffalo as the holiday season approaches.

The music group will be rolling into Shea’s on Thursday, December 5 as part of their annual holiday tour, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Founder Chip Davis said. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.”

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show range from $32 to $82 and can be purchased through either the Shea’s Box Office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Orders for groups of 10 or more can be placed by calling (716) 829-1153.