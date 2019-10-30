Many Airbnb, short term rental owners support new regulations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Short-term rental owners in Buffalo will have to make some changes soon. That’s because city leaders approved new rules this week.

As Rupinder Jatana fixes up her short-term rental apartment in Buffalo, she knows she’ll have to some adjustments soon.

“It does help us and it helps our business because if we are in business and they haven’t shut us down it’s because we are doing the right thing. We’re making sure that our guests are safe,” said Rupinder Jatana, whos owns a short term rental on Summit Avenue.

That’s because now short-term rentals or Airbnb hosts will have to register with the city and pay a yearly registration fee. The Common Council approved the legislation this week.

Airbnb officials are applauding city leaders for working with rental owners.

“Still ensuring there’s a path for home sharing and that any Buffalo resident can share their home to make ends meet and that’s exactly what these regulations will do,” said Liz DeBold Fusco, the Northeast press secretary for Airbnb.

Jatana, who lives in the same building as her rental, will have to pay an initial $150 fee. She says it helps to hold owners accountable, but could impact those wanting to rent their space.

“$150 may not seem like a lot for some people, but it could be an obstacle for some others, so that’s one thing that we feel might make it more difficult for people,” said Jatana.

Jatana says many hosts support the new rules.

“It will require applying for a license, and it will require an inspection which we’re still trying to figre out what’s included in inspection and what we would need,” said Jatana.

Owners will have 60 days to complete that process once registration is set up. But Jatana says there are some concerns about getting those inspections done within that deadline.

This legislation has to be signed by Mayor Brown, and Councilmembers say it’ll also take some time set up the registration process for hosts.