March for Change Rally held in Amherst

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local activists seeking justice got together Sunday to march for change.

The Western New York liberation collective and Western New York Peace Center organized the second rally of the weekend, bringing this one to the suburbs.

Sunday’s rally and march on Harlem Road in Amherst was for racial economic and education justice.

The organizer said they wanted to make sure their voices are being heard not just in the city, but also throughout Western New York.

“I think that a lot of time people can be sheltered to people who don’t look and act like them and when you come out and you use your ears and listen instead of your voice and give others a chance to communicate how they’ve been feeling and the experiences they’ve had in amherst and the greater western new york region in general, it’s really informative and helpful for everybody, including myself,” said megan koury.

The rally also included speakers, local activists and performers — as well as students and parents in the community.