March for educational, economic racial justice held in Amherst

(WIVB) – The community came together Sunday afternoon to rally for educational and economic racial justice.

A recent graduate of the University at Buffalo’s Urban Planning Program and the WNY Peace Center organized the event at Amherst State Park.

They said they’re marching to address injustices in the suburbs and greater Buffalo area.

“I figured a lot of what was happening was going on in the City of Buffalo and we weren’t really bringing the conversation into the suburbs,” recent graduate Megan Kourey said. “I thought it was really important to bring the conversation out here and we wanted to have our own platform.”

Organizers said this is especially important within schools.

The group of students and leaders delivered speeches and performances. They then marched to Town Hall and back.