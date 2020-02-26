Mardi Paws helps Niagara SPCA continue mission

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) —The Niagara SPCA hosted one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, Tuesday night.

Hundreds attended Mardi Paws at the Sheraton in Niagara Falls. Guests enjoyed a live auction, food, music and a basket raffle.

Niagara SPCA Executive Director, Tim Brennan says fundraisers like these allow the organization to continue its “no kill” mission.

Ray Kinz was awarded the first ever “Bonita Award,” at the event.

Kinz adopted Bonita who was at the shelter for nearly 500 days. You may remember the video of her leaving the shelter went viral!

News 4 reporter Gabrielle Mediak emceed the event. Her dog Lily was a special guest.

The Niagara SPCA is ALWAYS in need of volunteers. For more information, head here.