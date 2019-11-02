Maritime Handily Defeats Pioneer To Advance To First Ever Class B Final

For the first time ever in their short history, Maritime is headed to the Section 6 Class B final with the 42-7 win over Pioneer.

The Falcons led 30-0 midway through the 3rd quarter, and would find the end zone again on a touchdown pass from Reuben Hampton to John Washington.

The Panthers would get on the board early in the fourth quarter when Brody Hopkins threaded the ball in a tight window to Logan Ellis. However, Maritime held control of the game and would come away with the 35 point victory.

The Panthers cap off their season with a 7-2 record. The Falcons move to 8-1. Maritime will face Albion (7-1) in the Section 6 Class B Final Friday, November 8th at New Era Field at 5pm.