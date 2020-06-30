75- year-old protestor Martin Gugino released from hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The protestor shown on video being pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police Officers is out of the hospital Tuesday.



Martin Gugino’s attorney says he was released from Erie County Medical Center and will continue his recovery at an undisclosed location.



The attorney says the 75-year old’s skull was fractured but he can walk with a little help. The incident involving Gugino and two Buffalo Police Officers in Niagara Square happened on June 4.

Both officers have been charged with assault.