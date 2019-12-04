Maserati’s ‘block box’ to be sent to Italy after South Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) Nine weeks after a late night crash killed two people in South Buffalo, investigators are still trying to determine whether or not to press charges against the driver who survived.

Through a Freedom of Information request, News Four has obtained the Police Accident report from the crash in the early morning hours of October 27 on Seneca Street which killed Anthony Twentyfive III and Kristin LaBruno.

The police report indicates who was driving the 2008 Maserati which struck the victims Anthony Twentyfive’s Toyota, but we’re not releasing the name of the Maserati driver because he may not be charged in the incident. There have been rumors that the driver was a relative of the mayor, but police say he is not. He is a 34 year old man from Buffalo who was driving a Maserati with dealer license plates. It was registered to a Buffalo used car lot.

Police are still awaiting toxicology tests on that driver, and they have to send the ‘black box’ from the Maserati all the way to Italy to get information about how fast the car was going.

“I want to know how fast he was driving,” said John Flynn, Erie County District Attorney. “That is a crucial piece of evidence for me along with the toxicology. Obviously, those would be the two man pieces of evidence. Once I know on that, then I will go from there.”

Buffalo Police indicate that the Maserati appeared to have the right of way as the Toyota pulled away from a curb into the Maserati’s path on Seneca Street. However, if speed or intoxication can be proven, then the driver of the Maserati could be charged.