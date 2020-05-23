Mask giveaway, Census information distribution scheduled in Niagara Falls

1  of  2
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Free facemasks and information on the 2020 U.S. Census will be given away at a special event in Niagara Falls Saturday afternoon.

The giveaway event is sponsored by local leaders and will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Avenue in Niagara Falls.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s “Hard to Count” map, as of May 21, only a little over half (52.2%) of residents living in the City of Niagara Falls have self-responded to the 2020 Census thus far.

You can reply to the 2020 U.S. Census here, by calling  844-330-2020, or by mail at U.S. Census Bureau National Processing Center
1201 E 10th Street Jeffersonville, IN 47132.

