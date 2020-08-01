Mask mandate goes into effect for all Target stores today

(WIVB) – Target’s new mask mandate takes effect today.

Starting today, all of its customers will be required to wear a mask to shop.

All of the store’s employees are already required to wear face coverings.

Now Target says it will provide disposable masks at entrances to customers who don’t have one, free of charge.

The retailer notes that nearly 90 percent of its stores already required masks or facial coverings due to local and state regulations.

Target says young children and those with underlying medical conditions are exempt from the mask mandate.