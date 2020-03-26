Massive Feedmore WNY emergency food distribution at Kleinhans Music Hall

Cars loaded with families drove up to the door at Kleinhans Music Hall Thursday morning, all of them waiting in line as volunteers lifted boxes and bags filled with food and loaded them into the cars.

It’s all a part of Feedmore WNY’s supplemental food distribution program.

“We are giving out emergency food kits right now, one for every two people in the household,” said Anne McAnna, chief communications officer Feedmore WNY. “It contains shelf stable food like rice, some soup, some canned fruit, canned vegetables and other staples as well as some fresh food, onions and apples and there’s some cereal as well.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, supplies at area food pantries have been stressed, but they’ve been working hard to make sure the local need is met.



“We’re really grateful to the state and federal government for the supplemental funding that’s coming our way, as well as the community through the covid fund that has been set up and some of our wonderful partners in the community who have been able to help us through this time,” McAnna said.