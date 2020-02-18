Massive fire in California could affect the whole vinyl record industry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The record industry has been experiencing a boom in recent years, but a massive fire out west could threaten that comeback.

Apollo Masters Manufacturing and Storage Facility in California is one of a few places in the world that makes a product specifically used on vinyl records.

The owner of Revolver Records in Buffalo says most of the new records in his shop have gone through that factory, leaving them no choice but to limit the amount of new releases they’ll have in stock.

There are only two manufacturers in the world that make lacquer, which is used to create vinyl records.

A recent fire in Southern California destroyed one of those manufacturing plants, Apollo Masters and the whole vinyl record industry is about to be affected.