(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race.

The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third party candidate.

Shapiro led Mastriano in all age groups except for the 45-64 group and both candidates received 48% support each amongst male voters. Female voters supported Shapiro by 18 points.

More Republicans (22%) said they will support Shapiro compared to 13% of Democrats who will support Mastriano.

Shapiro also led among all ethnicities, especially African Americans with 65% support.

Mastriano received 65% support in the poll from voters in the Altoona region and 51% in the Scranton area. Shapiro led in Erie, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia while the race in the Harrisburg area was closer with Mastriano up by 7%.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 8-11 with 1,078 likely voters interviewed with a 2.9% margin of error.

The Pennsylvania Governor’s race will be held on November 8.