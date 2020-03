(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse and his wife recently donated $100,000 to FeedMore WNY to help local food pantries stay full during these uncertain times.

Now, Morning Bull, and 97 Rock are challenging Bills Mafia to “Match Mitch” and donate to FeedMore WNY. Any donation, big or small, will go toward feeding people in the four counties served by FeedMore WNY.

Click here to get involved.