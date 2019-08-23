Matt Myers named UB starting quarterback

Redshirt freshman Matt Myers will be the guy under center for the 2019 Buffalo Bulls, the University announced on Thursday.

The West Seneca West product has been in a quarterback battle throughout fall camp, as the Bulls look to replace 2,000 yard passer Tyree Jackson, who is now vying for a spot with the Bills. Myers snags the starting quarterback spot over redshirt sophomore Kyle Vantrease, and junior Dominic Johnson.

As a senior in high school, Myers led West Seneca West to a 2017 State Championship, while earning the title of Class-A Co Player of the Year after a standout season in which he became only the third Western New York player to throw for over 2,000 yards and run for over 1,000.

Myers set single-season program records with the Indians for total touchdowns (46), passing touchdowns (24), rushing TDs (22), passing yards (2,397) and all-purpose yards (3,434). He also holds the record for single game all-purpose yards, and touchdowns.

Myers missed most of spring ball this year after suffering a hamstring injury. The Bulls kick off their 2019 season Thursday, August 29th against Robert Morris.

