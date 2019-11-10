Mayfield leads game-winning drive as Browns down Bills 19-16

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Since he arrived in Orchard Park a few seasons ago, Stephen Hauschka has been money when his number as been called.

Unfortunately on Sunday, the special teams star missed two field goals, including a 53-yarder that would have tied the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter in a 19-16 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Buffalo dips to 6-3 overall, and suffers it’s first loss on the road while Cleveland improves to 3-6 and secures it’s first win at home this season.

Late in the fourth quarter, when they needed a play and a potential game-winning drive, Josh Allen was there.

Unfortunately, so was Baker Mayfield.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out-dueled the No. 7 overall selection and threw the game-winning touchdown to Rashad Higgins with less than two minutes to play to lead the struggling Browns to victory.

Mayfield threw two touchdowns on Sunday, marking the first time this season the Bills defense had allowed a quarterback to toss two scores in a game this season.

Trailing 12-9 late in the fourth quarter, Allen marched the offense 76 yards and capped it off with his second rushing score to put the Bills out front for 16-12.

However, Mayfield responded by leading Cleveland on a 10-play, 82-yard drive and finished off the comeback effort with a seven yard score to Higgins.

The Bills will now look to regroup next Sunday when they travel to Miami.