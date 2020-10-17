Mayor Brown announces full support for establishing “Black Lives Matter Way” along Fillmore Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mayor Byron Brown has announced his full support for establishing Buffalo’s “Black Lives Matter Way,” along Fillmore Avenue.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Common Council voted to rename part of the street to Black Lives Matter Way, inspired by a two-page letter a Buffalo teen wrote to the council in June.

Mayor Brown has directed Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn to develop a plan to put up signage for the roadway in an “expedited manner so that residents can appreciate this historic moment as quickly as possible,” a press release from the mayor’s office said Friday.

According to the press release, on an average day, approximately 9,600 vehicles travel some portion of the 4.5 mile-long road which is located between Main and Smith Streets in the City of Buffalo and crosses portions of the Masten, Fillmore and Ellicott Council Districts.

The “Black Lives Matter Way” signage will be one of the most visible set of street signs in Buffalo thanks to that high volume.

“As we re-examine the history of our nation through the lens of its impact on Black residents

first as a result of slavery, then through the passage of segregationist Jim Crow laws, and now with recognition of the injustices that have been built into the criminal justice system,” the mayor said. “It is fitting that a street’s name honoring a prominent Buffalo figure changed in this way to reconcile his mixed legacy with our greater racial awareness.”