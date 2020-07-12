Mayor Brown: Blue Jays playing in Buffalo would require permission from Canadian government

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If the Toronto Blue Jays were to play their 2020 home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, it would require permission from the Canadian government, Mayor Byron Brown said he has been told by the Buffalo Bisons.

The Bisons are the AAA affiliate of the Blue Jays.

“I have spoken to Bisons management. They have told me that the Blue Jays playing in Buffalo will require permission of the Canadian government and is also impacted by the current US-Canadian cross-border issues,” Brown said in a statement to News 4 Sunday.

Non-essential travel at the Canadian border is currently banned through July 21st, though that could be extended. Those who are able to travel into Canada are required by the government to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The Blue Jays begin their season on July 24th in Tampa. Their first home game is scheduled for July 29th against Washington.

“I told the Bisons that I am in total support and as Mayor that I will assist in anyway that I can,” Brown said.

On Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reported since the Jays are yet to receive approval from Canadian health officials to play their regular season home games at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, the team has reached out to the Bisons to examine the possibility of their home scheduled being played in the Queen City.

A Blue Jays spokesperson had no comment on the report. Earlier this month, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said they planned to use Buffalo as their alternate training site. That means players who don’t make the Jays active roster would report to Sahlen Field.

