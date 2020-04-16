Mayor Brown: Buffalo’s finances impacted significantly by coronavirus shutdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s finances are being impacted significantly by the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said during a Thursday afternoon press call.

Brown is urging residents to reach out to lawmakers who are seeking $260 billion in federal stimulus funding for cities across the U.S., especially midsize cities and small cities.

When asked whether the city’s infrastructure projects will need to be set aside, Brown said there “certainly is a concern.”

“Obviously if people owe money and they can pay, we want them to pay,” Brown said. “The city is taking a multi-million dollar hit right now in terms of revenues not coming in. One of the reasons why federal financial assistance coming directly to cities like Buffalo is critically important… to our recovery and to our ability to keep important investments moving forward.”

Brown touched on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Thursday to extend NY Pause to May 15.

“We must do whatever it takes to keep our neighbors safe and healthy while we work to stop the spread of this virus,” Brown said, reminding residents to wear a mask or face covering when going places where social distancing can be difficult, like grocery stores or public transit. He added that he and his wife are wearing masks when they leave the house.