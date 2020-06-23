Mayor Brown kicks off Summer Reading Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown kicked off his annual Summer Reading Challenge today.

This happened at Waterfront Elementary on Fourth Street.

The mayor says the program will be held virtually this summer to keep up with social distancing.

He’s asking children and families to participate at home.

The mayor has been holding this program for 19 years.

This summer, he’s challenging students to read ten books and write summaries for each one by August 14th.

Students who complete the challenge will be eligible for prizes.