Mayor Brown launches new social media campaign “Ask Why I Wear a Mask”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Mayor Byron Brown kicked off a new social media campaign to emphasize the importance of wearing protective face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Friday.

The campaign is called “Ask Why I Wear a Mask”. Residents can help to spread the message by taking pictures of themselves wearing masks and explaining why they’re wearing them. You can use the hashtag #AskWhyIWearAMask for a chance to be featured in the mayor’s campaign.

Mayor Brown said that with recent warmer weather, there has been an increase in residents in the community without face masks on.

We must remain vigilant. COVID-19 continues to spread, and is still a very real danger to

everyone in the City of Buffalo,” Brown said. “We must wear masks and practice physical distancing so we can continue the gradual reopening of Buffalo and Western New York.”